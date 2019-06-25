William "Bill" James Roumbanis October 21, 1934 - June 18, 2019 William 'Bill' James Roumbanis passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa. Born October 21, 1934 to William Demetrius and Vivian Dora Roumbanis of San Francisco, he is survived by his long time, loving partner Jeanie Erikstad, brothers John (Carmie) Roumbanis, Arthur Larson, and sister Terry Skow; children Michael W. (Denise), Dean F. (Debby) and Georgette M. (Cheryl Chase) Roumbanis; grandchildren Jamie, Justin (Syndey) and Amelia, and many nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by wives Rita Marie Roumbanis and Kathleen V. Roumbanis, son William J. Roumbanis Jr, brothers George and Kelly and sister Genevieve (Floyd) Felten.



Bill lived his entire life in San Francisco, Marin and Sonoma counties and had a long and very successful sales career with H.S Crocker, Eastman-Kodak and Office Depot retiring in 2000. Bill was very proud of his Greek heritage and loved to be out on the water on his boat or on one of the many cruises he enjoyed. He travelled the world, loved to dance, enjoyed movies and music and was a crooner rumored to be a secret member of the Rat Pack. Bill was a generous man with a fun-loving spirit and great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his kids.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Bill's name can be made to Hanna Boys Center.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 28 to June 30, 2019