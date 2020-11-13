September 2, 1934 - November 2, 2020 Bill Tubbs passed away very peacefully on Tuesday November 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather as well as a devoted husband and the consummate police officer. Bill was born in Floydada, Texas to Ralph and Esther Tubbs. He came to California at the age of 2 and settled with his family in South Central LA where Ralph became an LA police officer. Esther worked for Van de Kamp's Bakery. He had 2 brothers James and Larry. Bill attended Fremont High School where he was a standout athlete in both football and track, being the Captain of the football team and setting Fremont records in both shot put and javelin. After high school, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Darlene Van Oort, a marriage that spanned 62 years. He soon enlisted in the Army. After his time serving in the Army, he had a brief job as a shoe salesman at JC Penney in Huntington Park and then became a draftsman at Hughes Aircraft while also serving in the Army Reserve. In 1958, he applied to the Monrovia Police Department and moved his family to Monrovia upon starting his career there. Over the next 31 years, Bill devoted his professional life to the City of Monrovia and the Monrovia Police Department which remained close to his heart, even in retirement. He achieved his Bachelor's degree from Cal State LA and received may accolades as an officer. He rose through the ranks ultimately becoming the Chief of Police for Monrovia in 1979, a position he held until his retirement in 1989. He was also a proud graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Bill was ardent in his support of the front-line officers and his leadership was a reflection that he believed the heart and soul of a police department sat with these men and women. After his retirement from the MPD and Darlene's retirement from Conner Travel, they enjoyed traveling in their beautiful motorhome visiting friends and family throughout the country. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother and his beloved wife Darlene who passed away in 2016. After her death, Bill shared his life with his daughter Reanna and her husband Mendell from Glendora and his son Robert and his wife Michelle from North Carolina. He also had a great love for his grandchildren Jana and her husband Brock, Darren and his wife Tamara, Candace, Lauren, RJ and Trevor. His great grandchildren Aaron and Andrew Jacobsen, Claire and Benjamin Thompson and Harper Mendizabal were the lights in his later life. We are all grateful for the impact he had on our lives and the City of Monrovia and for the hope that we will see him and our precious mother again in heaven where they are celebrating together with Jesus. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, we will not be having a gathering at this time. Donations can be made to the Monrovia Police Officers Association in honor of Bill R. Tubbs.





