July 12, 1922 - July 12, 2019 Mrs. Charles R. Huxtable (Doris) was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 12, 1922, and died on Friday, July 12, 2019, peacefully and lovingly held. Doris received her B. A. in Modern Languages at the University of Tulsa. She was awarded membership in numerous honor societies and upon entrance to the University at the age of 15, she had the highest score ever recorded for the entrance exams. She graduated at the age of 19, and then enrolled at U. C. Berkeley, where she earned a Master's degree in Librarianship, specializing in rare books. Declining an offer to work in the Rare Books Division of the Huntington Library, she chose instead to marry Charles (Hux) Huxtable. Their daughter Anne was born in November, 1944, and their second daughter, Joan, was born in 1952. In 1968, Hux founded Impression Die & Tool Corporation and Doris served as Treasurer. Doris was a librarian for both the Oakland Public Library and the Los Angeles County Library. She taught at Valley View Nursery School and at La Mirada Christian Church Nursery School. Once Anne & Joan started school, she worked for many years as a valued substitute teacher for the Whittier High School District in the Library, Language and English Departments. She was an active member of Assistance League of Whittier for 25 years, holding several offices and she also served on the Finance Committee of the National Assistance League. In 1965, she and Hux became members of St. Matthias Episcopal Church where she was Directress of Trinity Guild and served on the Altar Guild for 40 years. She was a member of P.E.O., chapter OD, American Association of University Women, the East Whittier Women's Club and Cercle Francais. She was appointed by the City Council to the Whittier Library Board and also served on the Whittier Public Library Foundation, supporting the organization's efforts to construct a new Branch Library. The success of this was one of her many joys. She and Hux were avid world travelers, visiting most countries and ports of the world in their 60 cruises together. Their favorites were Norwegian coastal trips, England and Europe, India, circling South America, Iguazu Falls, plus many trips in the United States. They were a completely devoted and loving couple for 60 years and enjoyed a happy and successful life together. Hux passed away five months after they had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The focus of her life was her family, friends and many volunteer activities. She found time to be physically active right until the end. Doris is survived by her daughters, Anne Teunis, of Irvine, Anne's son Tom and his two children, T. J. and Alex, and Joan McDowell, Joan's husband Russ Hardy, and their children Katherine and Sarah. Arrangements for a memorial service are pending. Memorial contributions are suggested either to the Whittier Public Library Foundation or to St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Whittier. Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 20, 2019