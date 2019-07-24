Arlene E. Entringer



Howards Grove - Arlene E. Entringer, 94, of Howards Grove passed away Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.



Arlene was born August 1, 1924 to Milton and Catherine (Josepete) Steffen. She graduated from North High School in 1943. She married George Entringer on September 22, 1945 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church.



Arlene enjoyed being a stay at home Mom, sewing, gardening and reading. In later years, she delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul store. She was devoted to her Christian Faith and love of God.



Arlene is survived by her sons Randal (Carol) English Lake, Richard (Sandi) Pigeon Lake, Ronald (Robin) Sheboygan and daughters Mary (Karl) Zore Howards Grove, Susan (Dale) Titel Sheboygan, 11 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband George, an infant daughter, Marsha, an infant brother Stanley and her sister Lucille Trowbridge



Friends and family may call at St. Dominic's Church, 2133 North 22nd St., Sheboygan on Friday, July 26 from 9:30 to 11 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am. Arlene will be entombed at the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, donations made to the family will be used to support charities that Arlene valued.



A special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care of Mom and the family during this difficult time.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Arlene's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press from July 24 to July 25, 2019