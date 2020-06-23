Beverly J. Kleinhans
Plymouth - Beverly J. Kleinhans, 89, of the Town of Herman passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center. Beverly was born on March 30, 1931 in Sheboygan County a daughter to the late Norbert and Roma (Huhn) Hopf. She graduated from Howards Grove High School. On July 21, 1951 she was united in marriage to Carlyle Kleinhans at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Mosel. Together they lived and operated the Kleinhans Homestead in the Town of Herman. Carlyle preceded her in death on November 2, 2000.
Beverly was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and home. She enjoyed her flower gardens, baking and helping others when needed, and also volunteering at the Plymouth Senior Center for a time. Beverly found great joy in family get togethers, and the laughter her family and friends brought. When she and Carlyle could travel, she cherished that opportunity. She worked hard farming alongside her husband and son and took pride in the life farming offered. She greatly enjoyed the timeshe spent with her family, friends and neighbors.
Beverly was a member of Saron United Church of Christ and a past member of the Prayer Chain of the church.
Beverly is survived by a son, Randy (Susie) Kleinhans of the Town of Herman; a son-in-law, Dennis Bramstedt of the Town of Herman; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Drew) Gierke, Nicole (Bob) Peter, Nathan Kleinhans (special friend, Caitlin) and Anna Kleinhans (special friend, Michael); two great grandsons, Brayden and Bryce Peter; a sister, Marilyn (Wallace) Roethel of Cleveland; a sister-in-law, Gloria Hopf of Howards Grove and a brother-in-law, George Sommer of Plymouth. Cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends further survive. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Bramstedt; a brother Donald Hopf and a sister-in-law, Shirley Sommer.
A private family service will be held at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Rae Ann Beebe, pastor of Saron UCC, officiating. A graveside committal service with social distancing will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 30 at the Saron UCC Cemetery.
In preference to flowers memorials in Beverly's name are appreciated.
Beverly's family would like to extend their gratitude and deep appreciation to her neighbor of many years Janet, the staff of Comfort Keepers, Prairie Crossing, Rocky Knoll, Compassus Hospice and granddaughters Jenny and Nicole for the care and warmth provided to her. They would especially like to thank her sister Marilyn, family members, neighbors and friends who in any way generously helped with her continual care. Your kindness is greatly appreciated and lovingly remembered.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Plymouth - Beverly J. Kleinhans, 89, of the Town of Herman passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center. Beverly was born on March 30, 1931 in Sheboygan County a daughter to the late Norbert and Roma (Huhn) Hopf. She graduated from Howards Grove High School. On July 21, 1951 she was united in marriage to Carlyle Kleinhans at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Mosel. Together they lived and operated the Kleinhans Homestead in the Town of Herman. Carlyle preceded her in death on November 2, 2000.
Beverly was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and home. She enjoyed her flower gardens, baking and helping others when needed, and also volunteering at the Plymouth Senior Center for a time. Beverly found great joy in family get togethers, and the laughter her family and friends brought. When she and Carlyle could travel, she cherished that opportunity. She worked hard farming alongside her husband and son and took pride in the life farming offered. She greatly enjoyed the timeshe spent with her family, friends and neighbors.
Beverly was a member of Saron United Church of Christ and a past member of the Prayer Chain of the church.
Beverly is survived by a son, Randy (Susie) Kleinhans of the Town of Herman; a son-in-law, Dennis Bramstedt of the Town of Herman; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Drew) Gierke, Nicole (Bob) Peter, Nathan Kleinhans (special friend, Caitlin) and Anna Kleinhans (special friend, Michael); two great grandsons, Brayden and Bryce Peter; a sister, Marilyn (Wallace) Roethel of Cleveland; a sister-in-law, Gloria Hopf of Howards Grove and a brother-in-law, George Sommer of Plymouth. Cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends further survive. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Bramstedt; a brother Donald Hopf and a sister-in-law, Shirley Sommer.
A private family service will be held at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Rae Ann Beebe, pastor of Saron UCC, officiating. A graveside committal service with social distancing will be held 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 30 at the Saron UCC Cemetery.
In preference to flowers memorials in Beverly's name are appreciated.
Beverly's family would like to extend their gratitude and deep appreciation to her neighbor of many years Janet, the staff of Comfort Keepers, Prairie Crossing, Rocky Knoll, Compassus Hospice and granddaughters Jenny and Nicole for the care and warmth provided to her. They would especially like to thank her sister Marilyn, family members, neighbors and friends who in any way generously helped with her continual care. Your kindness is greatly appreciated and lovingly remembered.
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.