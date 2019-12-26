|
|
Connie Lee Linde
Connie Lee Linde finished her journey home on December 24, 2019. Her travels began in Chicago on September 29th, 1932. Her parents, Elmer and Ruth Smith gave Connie a strong happy beginning. Her Aunt Ruby Smith gave her colorful inspiration. She was the "little mom" to her younger brothers Lee (Cindy) and Robert (Connie) Smith.
Connie's journey crossed tracks with her future husband Richard in a Milwaukee railroad station when they were both headed back to Ripon College after Christmas break. They married on June 6, 1953 and were partners and traveling companions for life.
Fellow wayfarers are her children Kim Linde, Shan Linde (Kevin Cooper), Jo (Bruce) Walker, and Mace (Amy) Linde; grand children Rick (Ibetliza), Mike (Stacey), Trevor, Carra, Holt (Emily), Grayson, Tate (Chelsea), Kelsey (Andrew), and Chuckles; and great grandchildren, Niko, Sophia, Matthew, Mia, Oliver, and River along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service for family and friends will be on December 30, 2019 at 4pm at First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan, WI.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019