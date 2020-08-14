1/1
Dennis J. Heck
Dennis J. Heck

Elkhart Lake - Dennis J Heck, 77, of rural Elkhart Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born to the late John and Lucille Heck, Denny was raised in the Town of Rhine and graduated from Elkhart Lake High School.

Denny worked at Elenco, Optenberg Iron, Kohler Co., Rhode Bros., and became a steam fitter for many years. He later ran Denny's Pragalz Septic, and Roto Rooter with his wife/partner, Connie, until retirement.

He was a member of the Plymouth Trail Riders, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Corvette Club, and Wisconsin Quarter Horse Association. His love for horses led him to breeding and showing quarter horses, which he had a 2 year old National Grand Champion and 2 time World Champion, Grand Bonanza. Denny also had numerous AQHA Stallions

Denny also enjoyed telling stories, his morning coffee group, traveling, camping, playing at home with his skid steer, and most of all loved playing with his great grand-kids.

Survivors include:Wife:Connie Faber-Heck; Children: Dennis (Rebecca) Faber of Plymouth, Tammy (Richard) Hocevar of Elkhart Lake, and Dr. Nick (Dr. Nathalie) Faber of Davis, CA. Grandchildren : Jerry (Nichole) Pearce, Tiffany Faber, Brittany (Jeremy) Bushman, Nicole (Bryan) Hensley, Naomi Faber, Noah Faber, Nathan Faber. Great Grand-children: Kaylyn, Jaxon and Wyatt.Sister: Dorothee Lider of Plymouth; and brother-in-law: Terry Fisher of SK, Canada.

Denny is further survived by: nieces and nephews: Michael (Sue) Lider, Kitty (Tom) Roitt, John (Joelle) Lider, Gibby Lider, Carl Lider, David Lider, and Shirley Lider; as well as many friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother-in-law: Lester Lider; and sister-in-law: Marlene Fisher.

A private family service is being held and a public visitation requiring masks and social distancing will take place on Saturday (August 22, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Denny's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
