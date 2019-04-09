Leo Graham Worth



Sheboygan - Leo Graham Worth



Born March 30th, 2019. Leo blessed his family with just enough time to fall in love with him. He was held, talked to, sang to, snuggled and adored. Later in the day, held by his parents Jenna and Eric, and surrounded by loved ones, this tiny angel has found his way to Heaven. Now we hold him forever in our hearts.



Leo's message to us: If you have only one day, make it your best day. Fill it with gentle tenderness towards those that you love and those that love you. Life is precious, enjoy the moments. Love your life. Love your family.



Along with his loving parents, Jenna and Eric Worth, Survivors include: Grandparents; Julie and Glenn Gebauer, (Burlington WI), Carol Worth, Charlie and Joyce Worth (Sheboygan WI). Aunts and Uncles: Marcus and Jess Gebauer (Chicago IL), Peter and Kristine Worth (Sheboygan WI) Alyssa and Greg Woltring (Sheboygan WI). Cousins: Pearson and Parker Gebauer (Chicago IL), Klara Worth, Layla and Kendall Woltring (Sheboygan WI) Great-grandparents: Ruth Wiemer (Burlington WI), Glenn Gebauer Sr. (Appleton WI), Mary Babel (Escanaba MI). Many other family members and friends who will hold Leo in their hearts. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary