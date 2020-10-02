1/1
Richard Oppeneer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Oppeneer

Sheboygan Falls - Richard James Oppeneer, 81, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Waterford of Plymouth.

Richard was born on November 23, 1938, in Sheboygan to James and Esther (Leffin) Oppeneer. He attended Sheboygan Central High School and later served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1961.

On September 2, 1961, Richard married Julienne Parsche. Richard was employed at Richardson Lumber for over 40 years as a cost accountant until his retirement.

Richard was a member of First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He was very active in Jaycee's, bowling league, coaching sports, golf league. Over the years, he enjoyed many dear friendships with his bridge and poker clubs. Above all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends. Richard was loyal, strong, and a devoted person. He had a zest for life and enjoyed being in the company of others.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Kristen (John) Dries, Greta (Brad) Sclavi; three sons, Dyrk (Chris) Oppeneer, Chad (Diane) Oppeneer, Josh (Samantha) Oppeneer; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas Dries, Hannah (Will) Quinn, Katie (Nolan Hucek) Dries, Zack Oppeneer, Noah Oppeneer, Dustin (Courtney VanWinkel) Cook, Rachael (Tim Bertram) Sclavi, Ashley (Ben Schmitz) Oppeneer, Samma (Brandon) Wollner, Gavin Oppeneer, and Elliot Oppeneer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Carl) Weber; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Matheson, Shelley (David) Rassmussen; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Susan) Parsche and Frank Mueller.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Julienne Oppeneer, parents, James and Esther Oppeneer; and sister, Viva Jean Mueller.

A public visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. Wearing of masks and social distancing is required. A private memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Matt Hacker officiating. All are welcome to livestream the service by joining www.facebook.com/group/richardoppeneer . A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made in Richard's name to Second Wind Dreams.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Oppeneer family with arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenig Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 2, 2020
what a great guy. "well, ja". a sweetheart of a brother in law. it hurts that two of my favorite people are gone. i understand, but i don't like it. oppeneer kids, I'm holding you softly in my heart.
Priscilla Matheson
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved