Richard Oppeneer
Sheboygan Falls - Richard James Oppeneer, 81, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Waterford of Plymouth.
Richard was born on November 23, 1938, in Sheboygan to James and Esther (Leffin) Oppeneer. He attended Sheboygan Central High School and later served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1961.
On September 2, 1961, Richard married Julienne Parsche. Richard was employed at Richardson Lumber for over 40 years as a cost accountant until his retirement.
Richard was a member of First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He was very active in Jaycee's, bowling league, coaching sports, golf league. Over the years, he enjoyed many dear friendships with his bridge and poker clubs. Above all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and friends. Richard was loyal, strong, and a devoted person. He had a zest for life and enjoyed being in the company of others.
Richard is survived by his two daughters, Kristen (John) Dries, Greta (Brad) Sclavi; three sons, Dyrk (Chris) Oppeneer, Chad (Diane) Oppeneer, Josh (Samantha) Oppeneer; 11 grandchildren, Nicholas Dries, Hannah (Will) Quinn, Katie (Nolan Hucek) Dries, Zack Oppeneer, Noah Oppeneer, Dustin (Courtney VanWinkel) Cook, Rachael (Tim Bertram) Sclavi, Ashley (Ben Schmitz) Oppeneer, Samma (Brandon) Wollner, Gavin Oppeneer, and Elliot Oppeneer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Diane (Carl) Weber; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Matheson, Shelley (David) Rassmussen; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Susan) Parsche and Frank Mueller.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Julienne Oppeneer, parents, James and Esther Oppeneer; and sister, Viva Jean Mueller.
A public visitation will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Wenig Funeral Home in Oostburg. Wearing of masks and social distancing is required. A private memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Matt Hacker officiating. All are welcome to livestream the service by joining www.facebook.com/group/richardoppeneer
. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made in Richard's name to Second Wind Dreams.
