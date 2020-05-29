Annie Archie
1950 - 2020
SHELBY - Annie Ree Archie, 69, of 1322 Concord St. Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born in Cleveland County, NC on December 14, 1950 to the late Chester Archie and Novella Johnson Archie.

The funeral service for Ms. Archie will be private.

A reception of friends and viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 2 until 3 p.m.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
A Wonderful Person and Great Nurse loved Her. Prayers for Family and Friends
Beulah McKee
Coworker
May 28, 2020
Excellent Nurse! Thank you! Will be greatly missed. Prayers for Your family and friends.
Coworker
