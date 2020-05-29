SHELBY - Annie Ree Archie, 69, of 1322 Concord St. Shelby, NC passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC on December 14, 1950 to the late Chester Archie and Novella Johnson Archie.
The funeral service for Ms. Archie will be private.
A reception of friends and viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 2 until 3 p.m.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2020.