1/1
James Ivester
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - James Edward Ivester, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was born January 16, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Clarence Ivester and Ola Chapman Ivester; sisters, Paulene Davidson, Mary Lou Dale and Minnie Mae Levan; brother, Clarence Ivester.

James is survived by his wife, Ruth S Ivester; step-son, Gene Willis and Alice Willis; step-daughter, Tammy Melton and Jimmy Melton; sister, Ilese Reep; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

James spent his working life working furniture factories in Hickory NC.
Memorial Services are scheduled at Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service LLC Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com. Donations may be made to the family to offset expenses.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved