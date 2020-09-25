SHELBY - James Edward Ivester, 78, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a long illness. He was born January 16, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Clarence Ivester and Ola Chapman Ivester; sisters, Paulene Davidson, Mary Lou Dale and Minnie Mae Levan; brother, Clarence Ivester.
James is survived by his wife, Ruth S Ivester; step-son, Gene Willis and Alice Willis; step-daughter, Tammy Melton and Jimmy Melton; sister, Ilese Reep; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
James spent his working life working furniture factories in Hickory NC.
Memorial Services are scheduled at Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service LLC Friday, September 25, 2020 at 3:00 P.M.
Donations may be made to the family to offset expenses.