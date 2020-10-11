1/1
Lorraine (Self) Cook
Lorraine Self Cook, 90, of Lawndale passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland .
A native of Cleveland County, she was a daughter of Joseph Lee Self and Effie Elizabeth Bivins Self . She was retired from Kemet Electronics and the present oldest member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She loved to travel with her husband Richard and their three fur babies having camped through the Midwest and at the coast. After her husband passed away she would take countless day trips with family.
She is preceded in death by her first husband James Henry Ramsey; second husband Richard Melton Cook; a daughter, Gail Ramsey; three brothers, John Howard Self, Daune Self, and Harlan Self and a sister, Bernice Leigh.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Ramsey Howard & husband Stanley of Fallston; daughter, Janice Ramsey Lancaster of Lawndale; daughter, Christine Ramsey Blanton & husband David of Mooresboro; daughter, Phyllis Cook Yelton of Forest City; daughter, Myra Cook Eaves of Shelby; sister, Faye Pruett of Belwood; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Monday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Nichols officiating.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Doris Hamby, 1150 Warlick Rd., Lawndale, NC 28090.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions mask and social distancing will be required.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.


Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
leasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
