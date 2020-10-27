1/1
Ronnie Charles Blanton
CHERRYVILLE, NC- Ronnie Charles Blanton, 61, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born in Kings Mountain, NC, son of the late Raymond and Ina Moore Blanton. Ronnie was also preceded in death by a sister, Ina Blanton, a brother-in-law, James Messer, a nephew, Donald Davis, and his Father-in-law, Jerry Ivester. He graduated from Kings Mountain High School in 1977. Ronnie was a skilled craftsman, enjoyed playing bluegrass music, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who referred to him as "Pappy". Ronnie was a member of Zion Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and on several committees. He also participated in missions locally and internationally. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Levine Cancer Institute, Cleveland, and Cleveland County Hospice for the exceptional care and treatment given to Ronnie.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Kim Ivester Blanton; Children, Matthew (Laura) Blanton of Shelby, Heather Blanton of Morristown, TN, Megan (Lan) Allen of Shelby and Hayley (Andrew) Halsey of Raleigh; grandchildren Leeam Blanton and Thea Halsey; Brothers, Norman (Annie) Blanton, Jerry (Libby) Blanton, Wayne (Kathryn) Blanton; Sisters, Judy (Carl) Davis, Brenda (Steve) Swagger, Nina Messer; Sister-in-law, Terri McSwain and Mother-in-law, Sonya Ivester; nine nephews; five nieces; four great-nephews; eight great-nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion Baptist Church, 525 W Zion Church Rd, Shelby NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150.
Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Steve Swagger and Pastor Matt Storie officiating
Lie-In-State: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel and in the sanctuary of Zion Baptist Church from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM
Interment: Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby, North Carolina
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC




Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
