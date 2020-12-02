1/1
Jesse Gray Lathers
Jesse Gray Lathers

Grand Rapids

Jesse Gray Lathers, 57, of Grand Rapids, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, while staying with his family in Mears. Jesse was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., and resided in various cities in Florida and Michigan.

Jesse was a graduate of West Ottawa High School. He went on to graduate Cum Laude from Western Michigan University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice & Sociology. Later he received a Bachelor's Degree in Statistics at Grand Valley State University.

Jesse was the son of Dale and Janet (Greiner) Lathers, of Mears, who survive him along with his three brothers, Gregory Lathers of Mears, Jeffrey Lathers of Holland and Jonathon Lathers of Grand Rapids; nieces, Hannah and Makaya Lathers; and nephew, Joshua Lathers.

Other survivors include his aunt, Martha Greiner; cousins, Mark and Sari Henderson of Mears, Jill and Ed Dedic of Shelby, Sharon and Bill Sponhauer of Hesperia and many more Greiner and Lathers cousins; special friend, Sally Butler of Mount Pleasant; and Molly, his loving cat.

Jesse's humor and quick wit will be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family in Mears, holiday meals, playing cards, joking and riding in his dad's dune buggy. Jesse truly loved being an uncle and time spent with his nieces and nephew were one of his greatest joys. Jesse loved games and puzzles. He was unbeatable in Boggle and could out-peg anyone in cribbage.

Jesse had a kind heart and spent many hours volunteering his time. He tutored students at GRCC, volunteered at Dégagé in Grand Rapids and at the Grand Rapids Public Library. He was also treasurer for his AA Group, as he had been sober for 34 years.

A family gathering celebrating Jesse's life will be in the spring.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
