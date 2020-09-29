1/1
Joel Kirkbride
Joel A. Kirkbride, age 33, of Ludington, formerly of Kingsley, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1986 in Traverse City.

Joel had a very friendly personality. Everyone he met was instantly a friend. His family meant everything to him, especially his beloved daughter, Aubrey. He fondly remembered numerous childhood summers spent on camping trips with his extended family. Joel enjoyed everything about the outdoors. Whether it was capturing frogs down by the pond with his daughter or capturing a photo of a sunset, he was happiest in nature. In his school years, Joel was very athletic. He was instantly good at any sport he tried, especially basketball.

Joel will be greatly missed by his parents Jerry and Carol (Alvesteffer) Kirkbride, his daughter Aubrey Kirkbride, his brother Mark Kirkbride, his half-sister Elizabeth Wojey and his biological mother Margaret Wojey and many extended family members and friends.

A funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m. A mask will be required and social distancing is encouraged.

Memorial contributions in Joel's name may be directed to the Mason County Animal Control or Allies for Greyhounds of West Michigan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
