Richard "Rick" Morton, aged 58, of Scottville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Rick was born on Aug. 29, 1962 in Ludington, the son of Nevin and Judy (Ezdebski) Morton and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1981. He furthered his education in Grand Rapids, earning a degree in electronics from ITT Tech and worked for MichCon/DTE Energy for 30 years until his retirement in September 2020.
On July 29, 1989, he married Maureen Hathaway, and they have celebrated 31 years walking by each other's side. Rick attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington and had a huge heart for youth ministries. His sense of humor was known by many and he was usually the life of the party with his jokes and storytelling.
Rick will be greatly missed by his wife Maureen; their sons Tim and Tyler Morton; grandsons Gavin and Liam; his parents Nevin and Judy Morton; his brother Mark (Cheryl) Morton; sister Leah Harmon; and many nieces, nephews and great friends.
According to Rick's wishes there will be no funeral services. Those who wish to remember Rick with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the youth ministries at Cornerstone Baptist Church and mark "Morton Memorial" in the memo when sending to the church.
