Charles Modica Sr.



Bossier City - A Graveside service for Charles Joseph Modica, Sr., will be held Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Charles passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Willis Knighton North Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana after battling covid.



Charles was born to Gaetano and Frances Modica on September 4, 1943 at the Tri-State hospital in Shreveport and was a resident of Bossier City all his life. He was a member of the Cathedral of Saint John Berchman's in Shreveport.



Charles graduated from Bossier High School in 1961 and attended a barber school in Shreveport. He was a barber for over 50 years and was respected and loved by all his customers. Besides being a barber, Charles had a tractor he loved to be on while he would bush hogg his field and going to the casinos. Charles was the type of person that enjoyed telling a good joke and having fun teasing family and friends.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Gaetano and Frances Modica. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Irene LeBlanc Modica; one son, Charles (Chuck) Joseph Modica, Jr. and wife Rebecca; 4 grandsons, Charles, III and partner, Hope, Brandon and partner Kaitlin, Nicholas , and Alexander; 4 great grandchildren; one great granddaughter on the way; brother, Guy A. Modica and wife Susan of Baton Rouge, LA, and several nieces and nephews.



Honoring Charles as pallbearers are Charles Joseph Modica III, Brandon James Modica, Nicholas Michael Modica, Alexander Gabriel Modica, Raymond Modica, Kevin Malec, Jimmy Joyner and Brant Johnston









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store