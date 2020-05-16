|
|
Connie Blake
Henderson, TX - Connie Blake, of Henderson, TX passed away May 13, 2020 at Henderson Health & Rehab.
Connie was born Aug. 3, 1951 in Waco, TX to Katherine (Farmer) and Ray Hickman.
She had a varied career spanning 4 decades, from hospitality to administration to education. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of North Texas and her Master of Education from Centenary College of Louisiana. It was with this degree that she spent the rest of her career teaching in Caddo Parish Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Albert Alexander of Hot Springs, AR.
She is survived by son, Justin Navarro, and son-in-law Douglas Olson of Cheshire, CT; son, Christopher Blake, and grandchildren, Jacqson and Aurelia Blake, all of Shreveport, LA; and a younger brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Cathy Michalak of Waco, TX.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at some point in the future.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020