John Pickett Rogers, III



Shreveport, LA - Mr. John Pickett Rogers, III, age 71, passed away on June 10, 2019 at Christus Schumpert Hospital after a brief illness. Visitation will be held graveside from 9:30 until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Avenue, followed by a graveside service at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 13, 2019 followed by internment. Officiating will be John Higginbotham formerly of Mangham United Methodist Church.



Mr. Rogers was born in Jackson, MS and a resident of Shreveport, LA for most of his life. He graduated from C. E. Byrd High School in Shreveport, LA. He served in the 4 years in the U. S. Air Force Reserves and worked for several years at M. Levy Company. John later co-owned and operated The Brass Monkey in Shreveport and later co-owned and operated the Oroweat Bread distributorship in Shreveport. He later owned the local franchise of the World Inspection Network until his retirement in 2010. In his early adult life, he was an active musician in Shreveport as a member of multiple bands and always maintained an interest in music and the Shreveport music scene.



John was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Carter Rogers; his father, John Pickett Rogers, Jr.; stepmother, June Osborne Rogers; and his daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Rogers. He is survived by one son, Grant Pickett Rogers of Shreveport, Louisiana. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul Carter Rogers and wife, Anne Anderson Rogers of Shreveport, LA, and Thomas Murff Rogers and wife, Lisa McQueen Rogers of Mansfield, TX; two step-brothers, John Marzulli of Tarpon Springs, FL and Pat Marzulli of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Christus Schumpert Hospital and clinics and Willis-Knighton Hospital for his care over the last several years.



The family request that in memorials be made to and in lieu of flowers to The James Burton Foundation at 714 Elvis Presley Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101.