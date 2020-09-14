Melba MooreShreveport - Melba Reynolds Moore passed away on September 9, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Rose-Neath on Southside Dr. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery.Melba Reynolds Moore was born October 31, 1932 in Sheridan, Arkansas to Calvin and Faye Reynolds. She spent her childhood years throughout southern Arkansas as her father moved frequently with the Cotton Belt Railroad. Melba relocated to Shreveport with her parents in 1950 having just graduated from Camden High School. Her first job was the Goode Cage Wholesale Drug Store in downtown Shreveport where she met Robert Lane Moore. They married in 1952. For nearly 60 years Melba has worked for numerous physicians in insurance and billing. Most recently she was employed with Dr. Ronald Bergeron and was still working the week before her passing.She is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Faye Reynolds; husband, Robert and brother, Jimmie Reynolds.She is survived by her sister, Carol Crouch and husband Larry of Shreveport; son, Reverend Lane Moore and wife Becky of Shreveport; grandson, Tyler Moore and wife Mallory of Shreveport and grand-daughter, Ashlen Strahan and husband Barrett of Shreveport.Melba was a faithful member of Queensborough & Willow Point Baptist Church since the 1950's and she was devoted follower of Christ.Officiating the service will be Dr. Kenny Joyner, assisted by Brother Mike Perser, both of Willow Point Baptist Church and Reverend Dennis Sims of Ellerbe Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northwest Louisiana Baptist Association, 5875 West 70th Street, Shreveport, LA 71129.