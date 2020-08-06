Samuel David HolladayShreveport -A memorial service for Samuel David Holladay, 68, will be held at University United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Officiating will be by Reverend Katie McKay Simpson and Rev. Larry Miller.David, or Davy, affectionally called by his family & friends, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by family, following a brief illness. He was a native of Springhill, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA.He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank C. and Flavia Gartman, and his paternal grandparents, Samuel S. and Bessie Lee Holladay. He is survived by his parents Dr. and Mrs. Samuel S. Holladay; sisters, Jo Ellen Dufour and husband, Paulo, Lynne Frances Holladay, and Gwynn Marie Holladay and brothers, Robert Cary Holladay and wife, Joanne and Jeffrey Gartman Holladay, as well as five nieces and nephews. He considered many devoted friends as family also.He graduated with honors from Springhill High School, Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and Louisiana State University Paul M. Herbert Law Center. He practiced law in Baton Rouge for over forty years and was honored to come to the assistance of many throughout his career. He took pride in originating the case of Arenson vs. Southern University Law School, which eventually was fought successfully in the U.S. Supreme Court.Davy lived life to the fullest. He had great love for the LSU Tigers since his younger days. He was a devoted Precinct Commissioner- In-Charge of Elections in Baton Rouge, and worked elections for over four decades, as well as a 40-year member of University United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, serving on many committees and as the Chairman of the Administration Board. It was with great pleasure that he served as a Marshall for LSU Athletics for many years. He had an endearing relationship with many friends, classmates and business associates. He was loving and supportive of all of his family and friends.The family is grateful for the outstanding care he received by Dr. Rebecca Whiddon and Dr. Hal Clausen, the staff of Amedisys Home Health and the staff of Wings of Love Senior Care of Shreveport.He and his family would be grateful for memorials made to the University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Springhill United Methodist church, 104 4th St. NW, Springhill, LA 71075 or to the LSU Alumni Foundation, 3838 West Lakeshore Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 or any other charities of the donor's choice.