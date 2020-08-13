Tommie Jo Johnson Crowder



Tommie Jo Johnson Crowder was born December 3, 1944 in Union Parish, Louisiana, and died August 12, 2020 from secondary complications resulting from Covid-19. Her ashes will be interned privately.



Tommie was a proud Ruston High School Bearcat; in 1962, she met and married a handsome college boy, James Crowder, and they moved to Shreveport. She was a homemaker, a business owner and a loyal employee for several companies in Shreveport, but she would have worked for free. She was curious, fun and funny, and mostly irreverent. Tommie loved her dogs, Willie Nelson and Tia Maria, Georges Grill and going instead of sitting. More than anything, she loved her children fiercely. She thought we were the two most interesting people she'd ever known, until she had her first grandchild. Jay was her greatest joy, and she loved every mile they walked and talked.



Tommie was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest E. and Agnes Williamson Johnson; longtime companion Phillip Richardson, mother-in-law Mary Nell Crowder, and her lifelong best friend Toni Colvin.



She is survived by her former husband, James "Jim" Crowder; children, Hollie Nash and Brian Crowder and wife Dr. Jennifer Hodges-Crowder; her grandchildren, James "Jay" Crowder and wife Brooke, McKenzie Nash, Grayson Nash, and George Crowder; great-granddaughter, Maeve Crowder; and the daughters-in-law that she claimed as her own, Shari Crowder and Rhonda Nash.



Our family is deeply grateful for the care, kindness and love given to our mother by the staff of Garden Park Nursing Home. Rest well, Momma.









