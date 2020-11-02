SIDNEY — Dr. Clay L. Barfield, age 96, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Tarlton G. Barfield and Anna Mae Wilson.

Clay was a veteran of World War 2 in the United States Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his daring lifesaving efforts in one of the largest operations of the war, the Battle of Okinawa. He married his sweetheart in 1945 and later graduated from the Ohio State University with a Doctorate of Optometry.

Clay was a joyful, outgoing, and patriotic member of his community with a strong belief in civic duty and people helping each other. He and his wife Mary quickly found their home in Sidney, Ohio where they "went for broke" and created a successful Practice of Optometry. Clay loved cars, guns, bourbon, horses, big band music, good friends, and children. A proud football fan, he and his wife didn't miss an OSU home football game for over 50 years!

In addition to his parents, Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Barfield after 74 years of marriage. He is survived by his brother and sister, Jim Barfield and Elizabeth Whitford. Also, his by daughter Denise Putsch and his grandchildren, Casey and Ethan Putsch.

As per Clay's wishes, a private service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Clay and his family to the foundation supporting The National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. https://www.afmuseum.com/givenow.

