TROY – Clay R. Westfall, age 49, of Troy, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at The James Cancer Center in Columbus.

He was born in Troy on Jan. 8, 1971, to Donald R. Westfall, of Troy, and Linda J. (Vore) Watkins, of Sidney.

In addition to his parents, Clay is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cyndi L. (Scarborough) Westfall, of Troy; three children, Olivia P. Westfall, Samuel K. Westfall and Andrew T. Westfall, all still at home; stepfather, Robert Watkins, of Sidney; stepsisters, Pamela (David) Graves, of Sidney, Michelle (Chet) Willis, of New Hampstead, North Carolina, and Melissa (Jeff) Stone, of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; special uncle, Larry (Pam) Vore, of Piqua; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clay was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Vore and Kenneth Vore, and paternal grandparents, Jessie Hewitt and Robert Westfall.

Clay was a 1991 graduate of Miami East High School and attended Clark State and firefighter/paramedic training. He attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. Clay was a lieutenant firefighter/paramedic with Harrison Township Fire Department. He was a member of Harrison Twp. Professional Firefighters Local 3552, lieutenant with the Casstown Community Volunteer Fire Department, Troy Fish and Game and Miami County Fair Board. Clay loved his family, friends and fellow firefighters. He also loved boating and riding his bike. Clay enjoyed watching his kids play sports and was their loudest cheerleader.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at The Duke Lundgard Building at Miami County Fairgrounds. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at The Duke Lundgard Building at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Facial coverings are suggested for all those in attendance.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.mda.donordrive.com/Donate or Turn Up The Heat On Cancer at www.turningitup.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.