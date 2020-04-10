JACKSON CENTER — Hellen Joyce Wilkerson, 82, of Jackson Center, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Henderson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Sam and Elsie (Messings) Hust. She is also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

On Sept. 4, 1958, she married Garland R. Wilkerson and he survives along their children, Lee Wilkerson, Kathy (Mike) Smith, Susan (Doug) Chittum, Lisa (Art) Masteller, Debra (Mike) Boyd and Sammi (Don) Selby; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Hellen worked as a missionary along with her husband and was a pastor's secretary. She was a member of the Indian Lake Baptist Church, Lakeview.

Pastor Don Faulder will officiate a private funeral service and burial will be in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indian Lake Baptist Church.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center, is honored to serve the Wilkerson family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.