Nancy Hand
ATLANTA, Ga. — Nancy Elizabeth Aikens Hand, of Atlanta, Georgia, age 91, passed away June 6, 2020.

She joined her loving husband of 68 years, Foy, and her son, Fred Jr. in Heaven.

She is survived by her daughters, Sherri Kent and Linda Martin (James), her son, Allen Hand (Renae), and grandchildren, David Hand and Abby Martin.

Nancy was preceded in death by three siblings, her husband, Fredrick Foy Hand Sr., her son, Frederick Foy Hand Jr. and granddaughter, Emily Taylor Hand.

A memorial service will be held at later date.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
