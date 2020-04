HOLLAND, Mich. — Steven Ray Crosley, of Holland, Michigan, and formerly of Sidney, passed away April 5, 2020.

He was born Nov. 17, 1947, to Leonard Sr. and Treva Crosley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Brocker Crosley.

He is survived by his three daughters, Heather, Stephanie and Molly. He has three siblings, Scott Crosley, of Sidney, Janni Hamm, of Sidney, and Nila Crosley, of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.