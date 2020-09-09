William Wells

ANNA — William R. Wells, 79, of Anna, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

He was born on May 31, 1941, the son of Richard E. and Helen (Regula) Wells; both parents preceded him in death. He was married to Doris J. (Dilbone) Wells, who survives.

Bill was retired from Wells Brothers Construction, and was an electrician. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He had a good sense of humor, and was so proud of his family, time spent with them was very valuable to him. He liked and enjoyed farming, and was a hardworking, honest man. He was also fond of spending time with his friends, and his best times were spent with Doris, and he complimented her sense of humor very well!

In addition to Doris, Bill has three sons, Curtis (Sandra) Wells. of Anna, William F. (Melissa) Wells. of Anna, and Gerald (Maryann) Wells, of Anna. Bill and Doris have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Two brothers preceded him in death: Frederick Wells, and Jackie Wells.

Private family visitation will be at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. Private family services will be at the funeral home with Pastor David Eidson, officiating. Burial will be at Pearl Cemetery, with the US Navy Honor Guard, the Combined American Legion, VFW Sidney Post, and the Patriot Guard Riders providing military honors for this Navy veteran.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacobs Lutheran Church.

