1/3
William Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANNA — William R. Wells, 79, of Anna, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

He was born on May 31, 1941, the son of Richard E. and Helen (Regula) Wells; both parents preceded him in death. He was married to Doris J. (Dilbone) Wells, who survives.

Bill was retired from Wells Brothers Construction, and was an electrician. He was a United States Navy Veteran. He had a good sense of humor, and was so proud of his family, time spent with them was very valuable to him. He liked and enjoyed farming, and was a hardworking, honest man. He was also fond of spending time with his friends, and his best times were spent with Doris, and he complimented her sense of humor very well!

In addition to Doris, Bill has three sons, Curtis (Sandra) Wells. of Anna, William F. (Melissa) Wells. of Anna, and Gerald (Maryann) Wells, of Anna. Bill and Doris have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Two brothers preceded him in death: Frederick Wells, and Jackie Wells.

Private family visitation will be at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. Private family services will be at the funeral home with Pastor David Eidson, officiating. Burial will be at Pearl Cemetery, with the US Navy Honor Guard, the Combined American Legion, VFW Sidney Post, and the Patriot Guard Riders providing military honors for this Navy veteran.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacobs Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wells Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salm Mcgill & Tangeman Funeral Home
502 S. Ohio Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5130
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved