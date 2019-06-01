Lowell Chambers, devoted husband, father and a lion of a man, joined his wife and his son in eternity when he passed away at age 86 on May 3, surrounded by loved ones.



Lowell Joseph Chambers, son of Lowell and Garnet Chambers, was born and raised in the blue-collar town of Canonsburg, Pa. He married Eileen Heakin, his high school sweetheart, and they spent 66 loving years together before she passed away last October.



Lowell enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to the rank of sergeant. After his service, he and his family moved to Southern California. He eventually became a set decorator for the film industry, working in features that included The Cowboys, Summer of '42, The Molly McGuires and Red Dawn. He also worked on TV shows Highway to Heaven, From Here to Eternity, The Waltons and many others, and he earned an Emmy award nomination for his work on Battlestar Galactica. But, despite the glamor of Hollywood, he remained a hardworking family man from Western Pennsylvania.



Lowell, "Poppy" as he was called by his grandchildren, is survived by his daughter Carol, grandchildren Bob, Andrew, Megan, Jake and James, great-grandchildren Andy, Albee and Alex, son-in-law Jack and grandchildren-in-law Linda, Stephanie and Jay.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen and his son, Kevin.



A memorial gathering will be on Sunday at the family home in Valencia.