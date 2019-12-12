|
Lucille Nelson, 94, died November 26 following a brief illness. A resident of Santa Clarita, Lucille was born in Evansville, Indiana on October 1, 1925. Lucille was an avid reader and loved to play dominoes with her friends. She was a member of Saint Clare Catholic Church and very active in City of Hope activities. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frank, who
died in 2003.
Lucille is survived by a brother, Ed Coomes of Evansville, IN, sisters Margie Garrett of Conway, AR and Helen Coomes of Evansville, IN; a daughter, Sandy Canada of Blue Grass, IA, sons Dave Nelson and Joel Nelson of Santa Clarita, and John Nelson of Torrance, ten grandchildren, and nine great- grandchildren.
Services will be held at Saint Clare Catholic Church on December 13 at 11 am. A rosary will be said at 10:30 am before the service begins, reception immediately following. Burial will be on Monday, December 16, 10:30 am at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego.
Lucille was a well-loved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.