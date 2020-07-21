Christian Lorraine Marx 1973 - 2020Bloomington, IL—Christian Lorraine Marx, 47, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.She was born January 19, 1973, to Patricia Marx. She was preceded in death by her son, Ashton; mother, Patricia; and grandfather, John.Christian was an animal advocate. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry and short stories.She is survived by her sons, Brandon Kline, Jordon Kline and Camdon Kline; daughter, Jesika Kline; granddaughters, Delilah and Violette; love of her life and partner, Tommy Jackson; grandmother, Lorraine Marx; aunts, Cassie, Janet, Darlene and Peggy; uncles, John, Kenneth and Scott; and many cousins she dearly loved.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.