Christian Lorraine Marx
1973 - 2020
Bloomington, IL—Christian Lorraine Marx, 47, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
She was born January 19, 1973, to Patricia Marx. She was preceded in death by her son, Ashton; mother, Patricia; and grandfather, John.
Christian was an animal advocate. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry and short stories.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon Kline, Jordon Kline and Camdon Kline; daughter, Jesika Kline; granddaughters, Delilah and Violette; love of her life and partner, Tommy Jackson; grandmother, Lorraine Marx; aunts, Cassie, Janet, Darlene and Peggy; uncles, John, Kenneth and Scott; and many cousins she dearly loved.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
May u R.I.P beautiful lady u will be miss by many.
Jamie Hall
Friend
July 18, 2020
Christian lived her life to the fullest , she was bright , happy and a great mom .Was just the sweetest girl .
You will be missed .
Love you
Shirley Cosby and Drew Hopkins
July 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Abraham Lewis
Friend
July 14, 2020
Christian, no words can express the sadness we feel with your passing. So many memories in such a short amount of time. I always admired how you danced to the beat of your own drum! Love you always, Dawn
Dawn Kane
Family
