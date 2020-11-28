Dorothy "Dot" J. Milburn 1936 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy (Dot) J. Milburn, 84, of Springfield, died at 9:20 am Friday, November 27, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born February 22, 1936 the daughter of Thomas and Sally Barlow. She married John W. Milburn on December 26, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Milburn, son-in-law's, Gale Langley and Ray Burris and six brothers.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Gale) Langley, Mike (Tammie) Milburn, Barb Milburn, Bill (Sharon) Milburn, Brenda (Ray) Burris, Judy Claussen and Carolyn (Kevin) Schuh; seven grandchildren, Mike Jr. (Adeleann) Milburn, Adam (Cari) Claussen, TJ Langley, Justin (Kirsten) Langley, Kelsi (Jonathan) Beatty, Kenzi Schuh and Kace Schuh; seven great-grandchildren, Bridget, Kaylee, Damian, Connor, Clara, Dawson and Donavan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She ran the Midwest Truck Stop Café for many years.
Dot was a great cook. She loved family get togethers. She was beyond proud of all of her grandchildren and absolutely adored her great-grandchildren and her cat Tony.
Visitation: 9:30-11:30 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Real Life Church.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Real Life Church with Clint Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Canine Area Rescue and Transport, Inc.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
