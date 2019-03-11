Ellen S. Lawson 1939 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Ellen S. Lawson, 79, of Springfield, passed away at 9:28 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.

Ellen was born on April 16, 1939, in Springfield, the daughter of Anne Kelly and Truman Redpath. She married Donald Charles in 1959 and they divorced in 1980. She then met and married Richard Lawson on May 17, 1985, in Springfield.

Ellen graduated from Lanphier High School in 1957 and was employed as a business manager for the American Lung Association retiring after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #437. Ellen enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and going dancing with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Matthew Felts; and brothers, Stuart and Thomas Redpath.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Lawson of Springfield; children, Rhonda (husband, Jerry) Felts, John (wife, Nancy) Charles, Alicia (husband, Rick) Womack, and Lesley (husband, David) Bertucci, all of Springfield; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Arlene Bales and Grace Gerber, both of Springfield, and Bobby Redpath of Lincoln, IL; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield with Rev. Robert Jallas officiating.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019