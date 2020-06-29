Gavin J. Caruso 1997 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gavin J. Caruso, 23, of Springfield, lost his life at 2:44 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lakewood, CO while hiking and risking his life to save his best friend.
Gavin was born May 27, 1997, in NC, the son of Raymond J. Caruso and Angela S. Galman Blunk.
He attended Glenwood High School and graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL. While at Glenwood High School, Gavin was active with GCNN, Glenwood Cable News Network, a student run media station. He was known for being spontaneous, adventurous, a great friend, and always lending a hand. Gavin also enjoyed deejaying and traveling around the United States.
He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bolt.
Gavin is survived by his parents, Angela S. (John) Blunk of Springfield and Raymond (Brandy) Caruso of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandparents, John and Lisa Galman of Chatham, Anthony and Dierdre Caruso of Springfield, and Timothy and Patricia Ruppert of Nokomis; siblings, Jack Blunk of Springfield and Ava and Giavonna Caruso of CO; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, including Mitchell Clagett and Caleb Butler.
Cremation was provided prior to ceremonies in CO.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Chatham Education Foundation, 1501 Plummer Blvd., Chatham, IL 62629 for funds to be used for technology to support digital communication experiences for students.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.