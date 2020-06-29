Gavin J. Caruso
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gavin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gavin J. Caruso 1997 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Gavin J. Caruso, 23, of Springfield, lost his life at 2:44 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Lakewood, CO while hiking and risking his life to save his best friend.
Gavin was born May 27, 1997, in NC, the son of Raymond J. Caruso and Angela S. Galman Blunk.
He attended Glenwood High School and graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, IL. While at Glenwood High School, Gavin was active with GCNN, Glenwood Cable News Network, a student run media station. He was known for being spontaneous, adventurous, a great friend, and always lending a hand. Gavin also enjoyed deejaying and traveling around the United States.
He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bolt.
Gavin is survived by his parents, Angela S. (John) Blunk of Springfield and Raymond (Brandy) Caruso of Highlands Ranch, CO; grandparents, John and Lisa Galman of Chatham, Anthony and Dierdre Caruso of Springfield, and Timothy and Patricia Ruppert of Nokomis; siblings, Jack Blunk of Springfield and Ava and Giavonna Caruso of CO; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, including Mitchell Clagett and Caleb Butler.
Cremation was provided prior to ceremonies in CO.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Chatham Education Foundation, 1501 Plummer Blvd., Chatham, IL 62629 for funds to be used for technology to support digital communication experiences for students.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved