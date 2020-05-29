Or Copy this URL to Share

George Edward Hale

Springfield , IL - George Edward Hale, 75, died at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. 217-544-7461



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store