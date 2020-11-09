Gregory Alan Jesse 1964 - 2020
Las Vegas, NV—Gregory Alan Jesse, 56, of Las Vegas, NV passed away in the company of his family on October 30, 2020. Greg was born in Springfield, IL on March 31, 1964, the son of Lavelle and Lola Gardner Jesse of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Greg had a special place in his heart for his Grandma "Billie"
Greg is survived by his parents; brothers, Brian (Julie) Jesse of Laporte, IN, Mark (Julie) Jesse of Little Rock, AR, Matt Jesse (Christi Hustedt) of Chatham, IL and Andrew (Melanie) Jesse of Pawnee IL; several nieces and nephews, Ashley, Luke, Morgan, Austin, Dexter, Ian, Zoe, Eli, and Ash; and his best friend, Adam (Kimber) Hawkins of Las Vegas, NV.
Greg attended Pensacola Christian College where he studied accounting; afterword becoming a CPA. He loved computers and technology. He used those skills to become an entrepreneur and created his own company called ESP Visions. Gregs' opportunities took him across the world, he loved to travel.
Greg had a huge heart and devoted much of his time and energy to being a full-time philanthropist. He worked hard to send care packages to soldiers overseas, worked with Toys for Tots and helped construct homes for those in need with Habitat for Humanity.
He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, IL next to his grandmother "Billie". Greg requested that he be given a private family service that will be held at the time of the comital at the cemetery. Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield, IL is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Greg has requested donations be directed to Team Rubicon, a non-profit disaster response organization. EIN 27-1720480, 6171 West Century Blvd, Suite 310 Los Angeles, CA 90045.
