Jack L. Thompson 1933 - 2020
Loami, IL—Jack L. Thompson 87, of Loami, died at 9:40 am, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. He was born November 12, 1933 in Springfield to James and Grace Loss Thompson. He married Lula Mae Gillespie on June 30, 1956 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Michele (Brian) Eairheart of Elwood, IL; one son, James R. (Shawn) Thompson of Loami; three grandchildren, Darryll (Michelle) Harlan, Tiffany (Casey Clemens) Thompson and Travis Thompson and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Rhnee L. Thompson; one sister, Clair Steinhour and one brother, David Thompson.
Jack was a US Navy veteran serving at the end of the Korean War. He worked as a machinist for over thirty years for Caterpillar.
He was a member of Blue Lodge #323 in Chatham; Consistory Northern Masonic Jurisdiction; USA 32 Degree MSA and ANSAR Shrine.
He coached Kory League baseball and soccer for more than ten years. He was instrumental in getting soccer into Springfield schools and was a Jester for twenty-five years.
Private services will be held. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
