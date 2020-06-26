Jerry Lynn Zuspann 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jerry Lynn Zuspann, 79, of Springfield, died at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home.
Jerry was born November 22, 1940, in Youngstown, IL, the son of Lindquist and Erma Smith Zuspann. He married Evelyn Stoller in 1962 and they had two sons, David and Jeff. They divorced in 1985 and he later married Barb Mathiot on March 3, 1990, in Springfield.
Jerry spent most of his childhood years in Walnut Grove, IL. He would spend his days playing basketball in his neighbor's barn during the winter and playing baseball with his dad. Jerry graduated from Bushnell Prairie City High School in 1958 and earned his bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University in 1962. He was employed as a teacher for 40 years; two years in Peoria, 35 years for Springfield District 186, and three years at Springfield High School. Jerry also coached Khoury League with his two sons for six years and track and golf at Springfield High School. The family traveled with 16 Springfield area high school students on a pilgrimage to the Soviet Union. Barb and Jerry also traveled on several cruises to the Caribbean and took trips to Hilton Head, SC, Alaska, Hawaii, and Thailand with friends which provided many wonderful memories. He enjoyed flowers, riding tandem bikes, playing golf, being outdoors, Christmas, feeding the birds, but above all else spending time with his family. Jerry was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Golden State Warriors fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Dale Zuspann; and daughter-in-law, Caroline Mathiot.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Barb Zuspann of Springfield; sons, David (Staci) Zuspann of Grand Rapids, MI and Jeff (Julie) Zuspann of Middletown, DE; step-sons, Brian Mathiot and Murph (Jennifer) Mathiot, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Ashley (Joey) Salamone, Jack Zuspann, Michael (Sarah) Zuspann, Alexa Zuspann, Brianna Zuspann, and Trent Zuspann; step-grandchildren, Josh Mathiot, Emma Mathiot, T.J. Mathiot, and McKenna Mathiot; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bennett, and Camden Salamone, with one on the way;sister-in-law, June Zuspann of Warner Robins, GA; and four nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Bushnell Cemetery.
A Memorial Gathering and Ceremony will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711 or Piper Glen Beautification Fund, 7112 Piper Glen Drive, Springfield, IL, 62711.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.