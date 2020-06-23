Marian Reinbold
Springfield, IL - Marian Reinbold, 94, died at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646
Springfield, IL - Marian Reinbold, 94, died at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.