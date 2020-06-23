Marian Reinbold
1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL - Marian Reinbold, 94, died at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. 217-544-4646

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
12:45 PM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
