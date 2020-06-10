Marjorie Mae Woods Morrisett
Springfield, IL - Marjorie Mae Woods Morrisett, 97, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. Please see Friday's SJ-R, for the full obituary. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home. (217) 544-7461
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.