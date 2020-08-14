Maureen (Mahan) Curry 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Maureen (Mahan) Curry received the final star in her heavenly crown and gained her angel wings on Thursday, August 6, 2020, having shed her temporary physical body afflicted by Covid-19 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Maureen was born July 11, 1961 in Taylorville, the daughter of Wayne and Dolores (Turvey) Mahan. She married Gregory J. Curry on June 27, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2010.
Maureen put her heart and soul and lots of love into everything she did. No matter where she was employed, she gave no less than 100%, and treated her co-workers as friends. Maureen worked at First Trust Bank in Taylorville. Since 1999, she had worked at Lincoln Land Community College, most recently in the role of facilities office coordinator. During those years, Maureen somehow found time to obtain her Associate's degree. Outside of work, she truly was, as one family member told her, the "Energizer Bunny". She was always on the go, making caramels, fudge, and heavenly German chocolate cakes, prepared with love, for countless numbers of people. She never knew a stranger, even making friends with people from Australia when she visited Paris, France. Maureen loved everyone. Yet, she saved the best of her love for her family. She doted over her nieces and nephews and their children. She did everything she could to bring joy into their lives. Maureen's efforts to create fun-filled Mahan family reunions showed how important family was to her. Despite doing all of the above, she still had enough juice in her batteries to be the primary caregiver for her dad before he passed away. Maureen was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Taylorville. She had accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. She is finally getting her well-deserved rest
Maureen is survived by: four brothers, Gregory (Barbara) Mahan, William (Karen) Mahan, David (Gloria) Mahan, and Evan (Donna) Mahan; two sisters, Myra (Jeff) Boaden and Michelle (Mahan) Edwards; brother-in-law, Glenn Curry; nieces, Kedra, Kelly, Lauren, Jordan, Karri, Erica, Emily, Mikaelah, and Katareina; nephews, Clint, Ryan, Luke, Daniel, Andrew, Adam, and Trent; 9 great-nephews; 13 great-nieces; and fiancé, Bruce Hubbell. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clay; grandparents, Cleo and Otis Mahan, and Bonnie and Everett Turvey.
A private family service will be held, followed by interment at Fraley Cemetery in Taylorville. You are invited to watch a livestream of Maureen's service of remembrance at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/94484291
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, once the family feels it is safe to do so.
Losing Maureen is heartbreaking and all who knew her will be missing a piece of the puzzle that we call life. So, we might ask ourselves, how do we go on without her? We can find the answer in the song, "Give More Love" by Ringo Starr. Listen to or read the lyrics to this song, and if you "Give More Love" like Maureen did every day, you will honor her memory and the love she gave you will live on forever. Maureen had a big heart, and even to her last day was more worried about the well-being of other people. Therefore, her family members ask you to remember Maureen by making a donation to the American Heart Association
, donating blood, or making a donation to an organization of your choosing.
The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville with ceremonies.
