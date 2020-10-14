Richard Joseph Judd 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Richard Joseph Judd was born September 18, 1941 in Granite City, Illinois to Francis Edwin Judd and Cleta Marie Reinhardt. The cornerstones of his life were his family, faith, music, and education.
He attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Granite City, Assumption High School in East St. Louis. He enjoyed playing the trumpet in the marching band. He graduated with a Management degree in Business from SIUE, an MBA from SIU-Carbondale and a PHD in Business from the University of Georgia.
Rich began his teaching career at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MIssouri, and assumed the position of Deputy Director of Revenue for the State of MIssouri (1977-79). In 1980 he returned to Illinois as Professor Business Administration, the beginning of a 36 year tenure at University of Illinois Springfield, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2007. In 2006 he was named The National City Distinguished Professor in Banking and Finance. He taught a wide range of business classes, from entrepreneurship and small business management to franchising and business strategy. He encouraged his students to put their classroom knowledge into action by engaging teams of his students to assist area businesses.
In addition, he established and was Director of the Small Business Institute and developed a handbook for other directors around the nation. He chaired the Business Administration Department, was an Associate Dean, Budget Officer for Affairs, and Dean of the Business school. He also served as Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business and Management. In 2007 was invited to teach a course in Franchising at Beijing University in Beijing, China. His publications include Small Business in A Regulated Economy (1988) and Franchising: An Entrepreneur's Guide is in its 7th edition. He also wrote a column for the State Journal-Register and co-hosted a radio program.
Rich performed in 42 productions at the St Louis Muny. After he was married and had a family he continued to entertain audiences in community theater at the Springfield Theater Center, The Springfield Muni and New Salem Theater in the Park. He also sang in the Blessed Sacrament Choir for 35 years. Singing was one of Rich's great joys in life. His other passion was fishing in the trout streams of Missouri. He often shared it wasn't important if he caught any fish. He was there for the quite moments standing in the stream. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and Past President of Springfield Serra Club. Rich was sober for 45 years and was pleased to share that sobriety experience with anyone in need and will be missed in that community as well.
He was proceeded in death by his father Francis, his mother Cleta and his aunt, Eunice Reinhart. He is survived by his wife Andrea Gasparovic Judd, his daughters Laura Moral, Francine Stock(husband Christian), Rachele Thompson(husband Lawrence) , his son Richard Judd Jr., and his sister Virginia Miller. Rich and Andrea were blessed with 9 grandchildren, Olivia Judd, Brent, Colin, Ethan, Jordan Moral , Vivienne Stock, Emma and Logan Judd and Evangeline Thompson.
Visitation is Friday, Oct 16 from 4:30 to 7:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church- 1725 Walnut St, Springfield, Il
Funeral Mass celebrated Saturday, Oct 17th, 10:00am, Blessed Sacrament Church. ILLINOIS COVID 19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED, REQUIRING A MASK AND LIMITED ATTENDANCE (220).
Memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx, Blessed Sacrament School 748 W Laurel, Springfield, Il 62704, Springfield Right to Life, 519 N. Bruns Lane, Springfield, Il 62702 or a charity of your choice
.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Butler Funeral Home, Springfield