Russell E. Kalb 1948 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Russell E. Kalb, 72, of Sherman, died peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born August 1, 1948 in Springfield to Russell Eugene and Dorothy Mae (Fifer) Kalb.
Russ graduated from Feitshans High School in 1966. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army, and served in Vietnam and fought in the Tet Offensive. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
Shortly after his return to the United States, he met Janet Patkes and they married on April 8, 1971. They spent the next 49 years together, up until his last breath.
Russ joined the Springfield Fire Department in 1974, proudly serving for 28 years, retiring as a Captain.
Russ enjoyed golfing, time in the yard, and offering his opinions (welcomed or not) on domestic and international affairs. More than anything, however, he enjoyed time with his family and friends, making jokes and laughing at the jokes he made.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be terribly missed and forever remembered by the indelible mark he left on their now-broken hearts.
Russ is survived by son, Brian (Julia) Kalb of Edwardsville; daughter, Brenda (Mike) Carter of Sherman; four grandchildren,
Grace and Megan Kalb, and Connor and Kyle Carter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Kabat.
Memorial Gathering: 10 am – 12 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield followed by a Memorial Service at 12 pm.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
