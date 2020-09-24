1/1
Russell E. Kalb
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell E. Kalb 1948 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Russell E. Kalb, 72, of Sherman, died peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born August 1, 1948 in Springfield to Russell Eugene and Dorothy Mae (Fifer) Kalb.
Russ graduated from Feitshans High School in 1966. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army, and served in Vietnam and fought in the Tet Offensive. He was honorably discharged in 1970.
Shortly after his return to the United States, he met Janet Patkes and they married on April 8, 1971. They spent the next 49 years together, up until his last breath.
Russ joined the Springfield Fire Department in 1974, proudly serving for 28 years, retiring as a Captain.
Russ enjoyed golfing, time in the yard, and offering his opinions (welcomed or not) on domestic and international affairs. More than anything, however, he enjoyed time with his family and friends, making jokes and laughing at the jokes he made.
He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be terribly missed and forever remembered by the indelible mark he left on their now-broken hearts.
Russ is survived by son, Brian (Julia) Kalb of Edwardsville; daughter, Brenda (Mike) Carter of Sherman; four grandchildren,
Grace and Megan Kalb, and Connor and Kyle Carter; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Kabat.
Memorial Gathering: 10 am – 12 pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield followed by a Memorial Service at 12 pm.
Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protective League.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved