Sharon Marie (Coggan) Ellis
Sharon Marie (Coggan) Ellis 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sharon Marie (Coggan) Ellis, formerly of Springfield, Illinois died May 26, 2020 at her home. She was 86 years old.
Sharon was born on January 3, 1934 in Springfield, Illinois. Her parents were Galen W. and Irene M. (Kervin) Coggan. She went to St. Agnes Grade School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She married Howard Ronald "Ron" Ellis of Springfield on September 11, 1954. She was employed by the Secretary of State of Illinois and worked for the Aurora Public Schools for 20 years. Sharon is survived by her husband, Ron of Aurora, CO, sons, Larry (Debbie), Craig, Mark (Lisa), David , and daughter Cynthia, four granddaughters and four great grandchildren, brother Robert (Rita) Coggan of Decatur, IL, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her sister Pat Stapleton of Springfield and her parents.
Memories can be shared by signing the online guestbook at https://horancares.com/obits/sharon-marie-ellis/

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
