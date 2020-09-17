Sr. Mary Regina Berkel, OP 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sr. Mary Regina Berkel, OP, 79, of Springfield, IL passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. She was born May 15, 1941, in Queen's Lake Memphis, IL, the daughter of George F. and Irene Elizabeth (Farthing) Berkel who preceded her in death.
Sister is survived by her brother, George Berkel, and many nieces and nephews.
At the age of 21, Sister entered the Dominican Monastery in Catonsville, MD. Her Religious Profession was on October 25, 1964.
After the Catonsville monastery closed, she went to the Dominican Monastery in Fatima, Portugal and after a year she returned to the U.S.A. Sister moved to the Dominican Monastery in Camden, NJ, and in 2014 she joined the Monastery of Mary the Queen in Elmira, NY which has since relocated temporarily to Springfield, IL.
Sister was an expert at crocheting lovely afghans, throws, shawls and other fancy work.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Monastery of Mary the Queen in Girard, with Reverend Clinton Honkomp, OP celebrating and Reverend Dominic Rankin concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Martin Cemetery in Farmersville.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
