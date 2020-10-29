Dr. Thomas Toomey III January 21, 1952 - October 20, 2020

Groves, TX—Dr. Thomas Noxon Toomey III, 68, of Groves, TX, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born January 21, 1952, to Jacqueline and Thomas Toomey in Springfield, Illinois.

Dr. Toomey started his own family practice clinic in Port Arthur, TX in 1988. Dr. Toomey married Gwendolyn Violet Toomey on September 27, 2008, at the Beaumont Yacht Club. Dr. Toomey's passion was sailing

Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Violet Toomey; sisters Stacie Turner (Nicholas) and Jacqueline Moore (Paul); nephews Isaac Moore and Ian Turner; niece Lauren Turner; all of Springfield. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Toomey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store