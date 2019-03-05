July 26, 1948 -

February 19, 2019



Barbara Ann (Oletzke) Mueller left us peacefully on February 19 at her home in Anacortes. She was 70. She was born on July 26, 1948 to LeRoy and Laurene Oletzke.



Her father owned and operated 'Shorty's Taxi' during the 1960s and 1970s.



She attended Cleveland Grade School and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1966. Barbara sang in grade school choirs and in acapella choirs as a first soprano throughout high school and as a freshman at Skagit Valley Jr. College.



Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Jack (McEldoon) Mueller, from Burlington on June 8, 1968 in Spokane, WA. They lived there until they returned to Skagit County and settled in Anacortes in December of 1999 where she spent the rest of her life as a happily married wife, mother and grandmother.



Her hobbies included Martial Arts, fishing, playing pool, driving fast cars, riding motorcycles, walking her little dog and enjoying her family and grandchildren.



Barbara is survived by her husband Jack 69, her son William (Bill) Mueller 43, her grandson Cody Jacob Mueller 12, her granddaughter Shelby Ann Mueller 5 and a host of family and friends who will miss her dearly.



She now sings with the Angels.



Celebration of Life services for Barbara will be scheduled for this summer.



Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral Home. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019