July 9, 1932 -

May 2, 2019



The world has one less angel in it.



Barbara Joan Davis, age 86, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Wash. She was born July 9, 1932 to Fred and Daisy (Smith) Rugg in Kelso, Wash.



In earlier years, Barbara enjoyed being an independent house painter. The majority of her working life however, revolved around her family who she loved greatly, and her home and rose garden. She also loved animals, bingo, playing cards and betting on sports with her family. A Jeopardy wizard she was! She was unbeatable at all of it.



To know Barbara was to enjoy her as the most funny, serious, happy, cranky, ornery, lovable, well . . . yep- she was complicated! But there was never a more honest and honorable person that walked the earth. It may safely be said that anyone who met her couldn't help but like her. Just remember: "It doesn't matter what you wear, just make sure it is well ironed!"



She is survived by a son L.A. Tony (Kathy) Davis, a daughter Leanna Davis, 5 grandchildren Jolene, Amy, Jon, Jennifer and Julie, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 brand new great-great-grandchild Parker.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband L.R. Buck Davis, and a daughter Cindy Robertson.



Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society.



A graveside service for Barbara Davis is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 10, at Hawthorne Memorial Park in Mount Vernon.



Services are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary