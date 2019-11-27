|
|
March 3, 1931 -
November 26, 2019
Carmen Douglas Kyle, born March 3, 1931, passed away on November 26, 2019.
Carmen was born in a logging camp to Leslie and Iva Kyle.
He graduated from Arlington High School and enlisted in the Navy. During the Korean War, while serving on the USS De Haven, he met and married Cora Mae Williams in June 1952.
After the Navy Carmen worked as a diesel mechanic and truck driver. Carmen and Cora settled in Bow, WA to raise a family and started Kyle Trucking Fuel Systems.
Cora died in 2002, 2 weeks before their 50th wedding anniversary and on her 70th birthday. Also, preceding Carmen was his parents, brother Lonnie (Ike) Kyle, son-in-law Richard Fair, and grandson-in-law Brian Massey.
Carmen is survived by his sister Sharon Matthews of Springfield, OR, sons Leslie, Patrick, and James Kyle, daughter Cindy, 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way), 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
At Carmen's request, there will be no memorial services.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 4, 2019