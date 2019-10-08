|
Carol Barber, age 74, passed away in her home surrounded by family on September 26th after a brief illness. She was a long time resident of Anacortes, WA and will be missed.
Carol is survived by her partner, Chuck Hoyland of Anacortes; her sons and their spouses Lonnie and Inka Barber of Anacortes, Danny and Amee Barber of Sedro-Woolley; and her grandsons Lucas and Connor Barber.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Barber.
A memorial will be held in her honor at the United Methodist Church in Anacortes on Saturday, October 19th at 10:00am.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019