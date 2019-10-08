Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL BARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL BARBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL BARBER Obituary

Carol Barber, age 74, passed away in her home surrounded by family on September 26th after a brief illness. She was a long time resident of Anacortes, WA and will be missed.

Carol is survived by her partner, Chuck Hoyland of Anacortes; her sons and their spouses Lonnie and Inka Barber of Anacortes, Danny and Amee Barber of Sedro-Woolley; and her grandsons Lucas and Connor Barber.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Barber.

A memorial will be held in her honor at the United Methodist Church in Anacortes on Saturday, October 19th at 10:00am.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.